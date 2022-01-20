Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 289,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sysco were worth $22,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Sysco by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 449,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,915,000 after purchasing an additional 132,573 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $77.69 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average is $76.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 142.43%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.