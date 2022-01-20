Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,191 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $10,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO stock opened at $163.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.19 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.34.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TTWO. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.77.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.