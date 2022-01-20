Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its position in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 146.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Taylor Devices worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAYD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.71. 3,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 million, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.85. Taylor Devices has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.73.

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

