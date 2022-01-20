Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Short Interest Up 18.0% in December

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.8 days.

Shares of TSHA stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.85. 1,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,224. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CEO R.A. Session II bought 42,518 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $528,923.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul B. Manning bought 20,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,310,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSHA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

