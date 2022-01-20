TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in TC Energy by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in TC Energy by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in TC Energy by 428.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.96. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.6986 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.26%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.44.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

