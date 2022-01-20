TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,200 Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 2.44. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.89.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $414.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RRR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

