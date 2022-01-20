TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

Shares of RL opened at $113.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $99.92 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.77.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

