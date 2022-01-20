TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 148,200 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in SelectQuote by 57.3% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

