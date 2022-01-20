TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Athene by 165.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Athene during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Athene during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Athene by 9.4% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Athene by 13.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene stock opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $91.26.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $153,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.23.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

