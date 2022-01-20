TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of AA opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

