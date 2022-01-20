TD Asset Management Inc. Takes $779,000 Position in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTA)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 101,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Portage Fintech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

