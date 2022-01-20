TD Securities Reaffirms “Action List Buy” Rating for Roots (TSE:ROOT)

TD Securities restated their action list buy rating on shares of Roots (TSE:ROOT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.79.

ROOT opened at C$3.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.23. Roots has a twelve month low of C$2.04 and a twelve month high of C$4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

