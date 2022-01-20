Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.69 Million Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,454,000 after buying an additional 11,746,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,185,000 after buying an additional 2,838,418 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,861,000 after buying an additional 1,036,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,985,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,948,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,193,000 after buying an additional 33,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 117.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average is $57.40. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

BSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.