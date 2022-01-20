Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Middleby were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,575,000 after purchasing an additional 74,228 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Middleby by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Middleby by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MIDD. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $193.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.08. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $129.40 and a twelve month high of $200.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

