Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of CNX Resources worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,664,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,971,000 after purchasing an additional 253,102 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,553,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,518,000 after purchasing an additional 58,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,684,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 143,663 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

