Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 5,965 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.5% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $49.15 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

