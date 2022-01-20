Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Insider Buys £49,994.28 in Stock

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) insider Christopher Bell acquired 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.74) per share, with a total value of £49,994.28 ($68,214.33).

TM17 stock opened at GBX 725 ($9.89) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 724.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 755.85. Team17 Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 382 ($5.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 880 ($12.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of £953.18 million and a P/E ratio of 42.90.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TM17. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.72) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Team17 Group from GBX 900 ($12.28) to GBX 1,000 ($13.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.60) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.72) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 846.14 ($11.55).

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.