Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.00

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.00 and last traded at C$44.00, with a volume of 845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.74. The stock has a market cap of C$23.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In other Teck Resources news, Senior Officer Douglas Powrie sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$2,543,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$363,300. Also, Senior Officer Alexander Christopher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.14, for a total value of C$702,816.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,289.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

