TEGNA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 26,487 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,441% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,719 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in TEGNA by 751.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in TEGNA by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2,715.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 523,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 504,557 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TGNA opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TEGNA will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.