Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.20 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) received a €2.20 ($2.50) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €3.50 ($3.98) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.95) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.98) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.64) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.40 ($3.86) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.79 ($3.17).

Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.59 ($2.94) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion and a PE ratio of 53.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of €2.63 ($2.99).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

