Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush downgraded shares of Telos from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.63.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. Telos has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $910.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $70.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telos will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $366,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Telos by 68.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Telos by 119.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Telos in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Telos by 88,716.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

