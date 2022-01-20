Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.06

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.06 and last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 52105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stolper Co boosted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 23,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 31.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

