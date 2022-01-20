Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

Shares of TCBI stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.60. The company had a trading volume of 906,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,769. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Browning acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.56 per share, for a total transaction of $59,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry L. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.52 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,094 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.39.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.