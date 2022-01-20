TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also commented on TFFP. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

NASDAQ:TFFP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.00. 1,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

