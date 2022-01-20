The Carlyle Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 41,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,982% compared to the typical volume of 1,340 call options.
In other news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,164 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $114,238,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $58,804,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 906.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,366,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,737 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.72%.
CG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.
About The Carlyle Group
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
