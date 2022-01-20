The City Pub Group’s (CPC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 115 ($1.57) target price on the stock.

CPC has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.18) price objective on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.46) price objective on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.18) price objective on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get The City Pub Group alerts:

LON CPC opened at GBX 113 ($1.54) on Monday. The City Pub Group has a 1-year low of GBX 86.08 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 147 ($2.01). The company has a market capitalization of £117.37 million and a P/E ratio of -27.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 112.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The City Pub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City Pub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.