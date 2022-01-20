The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $727.88 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will announce $727.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $715.60 million and the highest is $749.30 million. Cooper Companies posted sales of $680.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.50.

NYSE:COO opened at $398.15 on Thursday. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $359.84 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $404.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.80.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,588,148,000 after acquiring an additional 115,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $833,059,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 35.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,378,000 after buying an additional 417,077 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $457,599,000 after buying an additional 75,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $422,875,000 after buying an additional 183,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

