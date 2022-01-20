The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

GCV opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $7.21.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $53,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $59,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $145,260. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 785,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 156,151 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

