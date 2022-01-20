The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SCOTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Scout24 from €71.00 ($80.68) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Scout24 from €80.00 ($90.91) to €73.00 ($82.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scout24 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

SCOTF opened at $69.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average of $76.81. Scout24 has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

