The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 272,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

HCKT traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.16. 68,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,749. The stock has a market cap of $570.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

