The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Manitowoc reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.64 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,665,000 after purchasing an additional 56,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,421 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1.2% in the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 48.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,799,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,537,000 after purchasing an additional 583,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 101,578 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $648.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

