The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $11,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Middleby by 29.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Middleby by 1,184.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 100,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD opened at $193.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.08. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.40 and a fifty-two week high of $200.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.88.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

