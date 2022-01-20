The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.22. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

