THG (LON:THG) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

THG Plc (LON:THG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 630 to GBX 440. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. THG traded as low as GBX 164.60 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 169.78 ($2.32), with a volume of 8255283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.60 ($2.53).

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of THG from GBX 715 ($9.76) to GBX 510 ($6.96) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of THG from GBX 750 ($10.23) to GBX 700 ($9.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of THG from GBX 236 ($3.22) to GBX 215 ($2.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THG has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 545 ($7.44).

Get THG alerts:

In other THG news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne bought 32,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £64,582 ($88,118.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 192.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 415.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.17.

About THG (LON:THG)

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.