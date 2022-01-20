Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Short Interest Update

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 698,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO opened at $100.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.52. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $92.20 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

THO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

