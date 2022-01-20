Thunder Token Hits Market Capitalization of $69.72 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $69.72 million and approximately $8.20 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Token Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

