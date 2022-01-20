Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) PT Lowered to $21.00

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TLYS. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Tilly’s stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $401.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $445,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,161 shares of company stock worth $1,058,326 over the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,006,000. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 128,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 103,066 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1,671.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

