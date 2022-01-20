Tim Scholefield Buys 3,000 Shares of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) Stock

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) insider Tim Scholefield bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £5,550 ($7,572.66).

BIPS stock traded down GBX 1.38 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 183.13 ($2.50). 571,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,012. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 184.78. Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 175.70 ($2.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 199.50 ($2.72). The stock has a market cap of £308.71 million and a P/E ratio of 7.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

