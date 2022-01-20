TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Update

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,200 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the December 15th total of 177,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 595.5 days.

TIS stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94. TIS has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $31.33.

TISNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TIS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered TIS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

