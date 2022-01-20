Tobam Boosts Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Tobam boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 318,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,094 shares during the period. Teladoc Health makes up about 1.7% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tobam’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $40,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 32.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 30.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after acquiring an additional 27,013 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Teladoc Health by 8.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,909 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Teladoc Health by 6.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,972 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $2,642,873 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDOC stock traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.86. The company had a trading volume of 82,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,128. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $75.06 and a one year high of $308.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

