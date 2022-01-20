Tobam Decreases Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 933,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,258 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned about 0.23% of Cameco worth $20,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cameco by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,144 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $28,249,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth about $23,053,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,460 shares during the period. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth $24,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

CCJ stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.24. 193,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,033,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -315.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. upped their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

