Tobam Decreases Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Tobam cut its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,124,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. NortonLifeLock accounts for 2.3% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tobam owned 0.37% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 65.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 60.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 37,901 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 17.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,790,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,742,000 after purchasing an additional 166,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,793,000 after purchasing an additional 142,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NLOK traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.53. 33,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,093. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

