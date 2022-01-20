Tobam Raises Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,110,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,488 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Discovery were worth $28,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Discovery by 242.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Discovery by 96.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Discovery by 441.9% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.90. 461,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,685,953. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DISCA. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.