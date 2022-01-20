Tobam Sells 20,000 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Tobam cut its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned approximately 0.09% of Zai Lab worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1,653.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Wirth bought 4,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZLAB traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.92. 13,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,430. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $47.55 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.97.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million. Analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.87.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

