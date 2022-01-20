Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Down 27.5% in December

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Tokyo Ohka Kogyo stock opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.22. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $71.00.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile
