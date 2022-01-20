Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Down 27.5% in December

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Tokyo Ohka Kogyo stock opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.22. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $71.00.

Get Tokyo Ohka Kogyo alerts:

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and UV curing machines.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.