Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to announce $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $10.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $10.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

TOL stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.48. 2,794,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,950. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total transaction of $36,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,777 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 640.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 553,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 478,924 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,640.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 318,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 300,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after acquiring an additional 293,461 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 448,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,939,000 after buying an additional 279,348 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.