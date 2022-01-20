Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has decreased its dividend payment by 86.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of TYG opened at $29.69 on Thursday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $31.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.03% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.
