Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has decreased its dividend payment by 86.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of TYG opened at $29.69 on Thursday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $31.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00.

In other Tortoise Energy Infrastructure news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.03% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

