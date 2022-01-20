Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.00

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$49.00 and last traded at C$48.13, with a volume of 605409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TOU shares. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.62.

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.2299998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,795.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,695. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$203,576.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,726,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$355,283,196.68. Insiders have purchased 31,600 shares of company stock worth $1,344,655 in the last quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

