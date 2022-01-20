TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $12.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.76 million, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 325.25, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 218.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

