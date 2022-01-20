TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Short Interest Update

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,200 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the December 15th total of 222,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 89,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $205,330.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 293,506 shares of company stock worth $752,144 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $43.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.77.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

